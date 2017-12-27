More Videos

Food & Drink

Looking for the best doughnut shop in California? Delish says you should head to Folsom

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

December 27, 2017 11:17 AM

One food-focused news and media website is calling a Folsom bakery the top doughnut shop in California.

By taking into account Yelp! reviews and star ratings, Delish created a list of the best doughnut shops in every state.

The algorithm found BJ Cinnamon, established in 2011, to be No. 1 in California. It has an overall five-star rating on Yelp! with 430 reviews.

FRESH OUT OF THE OVEN & FRYER. 🔥😍🍩 We were sold out of donuts and cinnamon rolls earlier this morning, so we're currently making more!! Come on in and treat yourself! #HappyMonday #MadeWithLove 😜❤️

Posted by BJ Cinnamon on Monday, June 12, 2017

Delish, a website geared toward home cooks and all things food-related with almost 16 million followers on Facebook, highlighted one of the many positive reviews on Yelp! in its roundup – this one by Melodie L.:

“Best donuts in all the land! This place is always busy and I can understand why. Their donuts are fresh, and their croissants are amazing. Try getting the donut holes when they are still hot – they melt in your mouth!”

Here is a sampling of more Yelp! reviews of BJ Cinnamon:

  • “Loved it. The donuts are wonderful. ... We bought some custard filled donut balls, and croissants. Ate it in the car and went back for more donuts.” – Jamie T.
  • “Believe the hype! Yelp brought me here, the service and donuts will keep me coming back.” – Teresa T.
  • “Best donuts in all the land! Hands down! This place is always busy and I can understand why.” – Jacob C.
  • “The donuts are like soft pillows from heaven ...” – Wanda G.
  • “... once you step foot inside, you will notice cases and cases of some of the freshest donuts in the entire area.” – Donovan H.
  • “We had the donut holes while driving, and they were so airy and just the perfect bite (or more) – a little cloud of doughy goodness.” – Joanne F.
  • “Doughnuts were great and the cinnamon rolls on point! We drive 25 mins away just to eat one!” – Johnny J.
  • “They are one of the cleanest and best donut places I have been to and I have tried a lot.” – Lance S.

The bakery offers an assortment of doughnuts, from old fashioned to jelly to croissant-style to “fancy.” It also has cinnamon rolls, as its name suggests.

 

happy sunday y’all #donuts #bjcinnamon

A post shared by Dani Leinwander (@linewanderer) on

This isn’t the first time the bakery has earned recognition from non-local media.

In March, BuzzFeed – also using a Yelp! algorithm – named it the best bakery in California.

BJ Cinnamon was shocked by the boost in business it received after that report.

“We were totally not expecting that,” Barbara “BJ” Pho, who runs the shop with her family, told Sactown Magazine in March. “The first few weeks were crazy.”

In response to the flood of patrons, the business created a Facebook page – but it still doesn’t appear to have a website.

With two best-in-California shout-outs in one year, it seems the bakery should brace for even more popularity.

