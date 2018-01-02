Hot off the skillet: A cake from Maryland

How to contact the mailbox
Maryland crab cakes
Prep time: 20 minutes Cook time: 6 minutes per batch
Makes 6 patties
Jerry Austin of Grass Valley loves to fish and enjoys seafood. He was looking for a good crab cake recipe.
This Taste of Home recipe is credited to Catherine Tocha of Silver Spring, Maryland, who has lived in Maryland for more than 50 years. She created this recipe after much experimentation. Her family loves this delicious dish.
1 egg
¼ cup milk
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 pound cooked crabmeat or three 6-ounce cans crabmeat, drained, flaked and cartilage removed
½ cup dry bread crumbs
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
In a large bowl, whisk together the first eight ingredients. Fold in crab. Place the bread crumbs in a shallow dish. Drop 1/3 cup crab mixture into crumbs; shape into a 3/4-inch-thick patty. Carefully turn to coat. Repeat with remaining crab mixture.
In a skillet, cook patties in butter for 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.
