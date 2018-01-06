Is Sacramento about to ‘blow up’ as a food spot? One publication says so – here’s why

More Videos

Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings 0:44

Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings

Pause
Watch the efficient way this Yolo County orchard prunes its trees 0:11

Watch the efficient way this Yolo County orchard prunes its trees

California is broken, Republican Doug Ose says 0:52

California is broken, Republican Doug Ose says

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018 4:53

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018

UC Davis star Chima Moneke talks greater expectations 0:52

UC Davis star Chima Moneke talks greater expectations

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5 1:48

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5

'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction 0:56

'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction

What is a high pressure system? 0:56

What is a high pressure system?

Lynch wanted to introduce 49ers' new quarterback to media. Garoppolo beats him to it 1:22

Lynch wanted to introduce 49ers' new quarterback to media. Garoppolo beats him to it

Skal Labissiere talks about fixing defensive breakdowns 1:30

Skal Labissiere talks about fixing defensive breakdowns

  • Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings

    As the Sacramento's "big-city" restaurant turns 10 this month, here's a glimpse at some of the best food and drink Ella has to offer. Photos by Randall Benton

As the Sacramento's "big-city" restaurant turns 10 this month, here's a glimpse at some of the best food and drink Ella has to offer. Photos by Randall Benton Video produced by Emily Zentner
As the Sacramento's "big-city" restaurant turns 10 this month, here's a glimpse at some of the best food and drink Ella has to offer. Photos by Randall Benton Video produced by Emily Zentner

Food & Drink

Is Sacramento about to ‘blow up’ as a food spot? One publication says so – here’s why

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

January 06, 2018 05:53 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Sacramento’s skilled chefs, craft culture and farm-to-fork restaurants are destined to leave their mark on America’s food scene – at least according to one publication.

An article posted Friday to Thrillist, a travel and entertainment website, called “overlooked” Sacramento a “must-visit” city for foodies.

What sets us above some of the rest?

Of Sacramento, Thrillist contributor Matt Meltzer writes: “The hub of America’s most abundant agricultural region has access to more ingredients than any other city, and for a number of reasons, is finally attracting talent and investment to match its gardens.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The article claims that cheap rent – relative to San Francisco, at least – and quality ingredients continue to attract some of the Bay Area’s top chefs.

Those top-shelf ingredients include some of the nation’s best processed tomatoes, not to mention easy access to Napa wines.

Meltzer also calls Sacramento “America’s stealthy farm-to-fork capital,” though that moniker has been less “stealthy” since it replaced “City of Trees” on the Freeport water tower last spring.

Thrillist’s article references Ella, Paragary’s, Localis, Canon and a handful of others as some of the capital city’s noteworthy restaurants.

“It feels like Portland or Seattle did 10 years ago,” chef Sam Marvin, who last January announced plans to bring his Echo & Rig Steakhouse to Sacramento’s Downtown Commons, told Thrillist. “There’s a craft culture here, and you see chefs starting to branch out and do their own thing.”

Sacramento’s food scene was also recently applauded by lifestyle magazine Sunset, which in its February 2018 issue listed Sacramento atop its list of “20 Game-Changing Places to Live.

“Farmers’ markets are open all week during peak season, and farm-to-table restaurants abound,” Sunset noted.

But we may still be a work in progress. Another Thrillist article from September of “9 surprisingly great U.S. food cities” makes no mention of Sacramento, with San Diego standing as California’s only representative.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings 0:44

Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings

Pause
Watch the efficient way this Yolo County orchard prunes its trees 0:11

Watch the efficient way this Yolo County orchard prunes its trees

California is broken, Republican Doug Ose says 0:52

California is broken, Republican Doug Ose says

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018 4:53

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018

UC Davis star Chima Moneke talks greater expectations 0:52

UC Davis star Chima Moneke talks greater expectations

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5 1:48

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5

'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction 0:56

'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction

What is a high pressure system? 0:56

What is a high pressure system?

Lynch wanted to introduce 49ers' new quarterback to media. Garoppolo beats him to it 1:22

Lynch wanted to introduce 49ers' new quarterback to media. Garoppolo beats him to it

Skal Labissiere talks about fixing defensive breakdowns 1:30

Skal Labissiere talks about fixing defensive breakdowns

  • Watch the efficient way this Yolo County orchard prunes its trees

    Sacramento Valley Water shared this clip of the pruning of an orchard near the Yolo-Colusa County line to give followers an inside look at the harvest.

Watch the efficient way this Yolo County orchard prunes its trees

View More Video