Recipe Mailbox: Slow cooker corned beef and cabbage

Corned beef and cabbage (slow cooker)
Prep time: 30 minutes Cook time: 12 hours, 40 minutes Serves 8
Olga Quinton of Carmichael was looking for a good, easy corned beef and cabbage recipe to serve on St. Patrick’s Day.
This easy recipe is prepared in a slow cooker and makes a delicious meal. I’ve made it often to rave reviews.
2 onions, cut into wedges
6 carrots, peeled and cut into large pieces
3 pounds corned beef brisket, with seasoning packet
One 12-ounce can beer
3 tablespoons prepared yellow mustard
¼ cup brown sugar
1 cup water
One 2-pound head of green cabbage
In a slow cooker, combine the onions and carrots. Rinse and pat dry the corned beef. Place corned beef in slow cooker and sprinkle with seasoning mix. Pour beer over corned beef and spread mustard on corned beef. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar with water and pour over corned beef. Place lid on slow cooker and cook on low for 12 hours.
Remove corned beef from slow cooker; cover with foil and place in a 250-degree oven to keep warm.
Cut cabbage into 8 wedges and add to slow cooker with vegetables and liquid. Cover and cook on high for 40 minutes or until cabbage is crisp tender.
Cut corned beef across the grain into thin slices. Remove vegetables with a slotted spoon and serve with corned beef and cooking juices from slow cooker.
