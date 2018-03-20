Recipe Mailbox: Apple muffins

How to contact the mailbox
Apple muffins
Prep time: 25 minutes Cook time: 25 minutes Makes 12 muffins
Kilisitina Mahe of Hawthorne, Calif., enjoys the apple muffins served at a local restaurant. Mahe was hoping for a good recipe since the restaurant was unable to share theirs.
This recipe, which I’ve used for years, should fill the bill for Mahe.
3 to 5 Granny Smith apples (depending on size)
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
½ cup canola oil
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon mace
1 cup raisins
1 cup chopped walnuts
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a one-dozen muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.
Peel, core and finely chop the apples until you have 4 cups. Toss chopped apples with sugar in a large bowl. In another bowl, mix eggs, oil, vanilla and lemon juice until smooth. Add this to the apple mixture.
Sift together the flour, cinnamon, baking soda, nutmeg, salt and mace. Add this to the apple-egg mixture until just combined. Stir in raisins and walnuts. Pour into prepared muffin pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean.
