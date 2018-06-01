Happy National Doughnut Day! It's not too late to get a free treat from these stores

The first Friday of every June comes with a few extra sprinkles.
It's National Doughnut Day. To celebrate, chains nationwide are giving away free doughnuts.
Krispy Kreme is giving away doughnuts totally free (one per customer, of course). Dunkin' Donuts is offering them for free with the purchase of a beverage.
If you slept in, there's still plenty of time. Dunkin' Donuts locations in Roseville and Folsom are open until 10 p.m., as is the Krispy Kreme store in Sacramento on Florin Road. The Roseville Krispy Kreme and West Sacramento store near IKEA don't close until 11 p.m.
