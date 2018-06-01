Farm to Folk? Sacramento's annual food showcase has major changes, including this headliner

Call it Farm to Folk.
Los Angeles-based folk darling Dawes will headline this year's Farm-to-Fork Festival, which will span Sept. 28-29 instead of the usual one day and showcase regional food, wine and craft beer, Visit Sacramento announced Friday morning.
The weekend kicks off Friday, Sept. 28 with bites and pours from local food trucks, breweries and wineries from 4-9 p.m. spanning 3rd to 5th streets along Capitol Mall. The Wood Brothers, a twangy folk duo out of Nashville, will be joined by rising country star Logan Brill and Sacramento band IdeaTeam.
Saturday's schedule includes cooking demonstration stages, family activities and interactive exhibits in addition to the requisite food, wine and beer. A blow-by-blow schedule has yet to be announced for the day, which will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and stretch from 3rd to 8th streets along Capitol Mall. Admission is free on both days.
Dawes will headline a day-long music lineup, according to a Visit Sacramento release. The band is scheduled to drop its sixth studio album, "Passwords," on June 22. Previous releases "All Your Favorite Bands" and "We're All Gonna Die" peaked atop the Billboard Americana/Folk albums chart in 2015 and 2016, respectively.
"Sacramento has really proven itself to be an ideal host city for festivals,"Visit Sacramento president and CEO Mike Testa said in the release. "By adding a second day to the Farm-to-Fork Festival, we’re now hosting a full weekend that music fans and foodies locally and from across the country can come and enjoy.”
Last year's Farm-to-Fork Festival had more live music than in years past, including headliner Blind Pilot, and drew an estimated 60,000 people to Capitol Mall. The festival was founded in 2013.
