A good pie crust can be fulfilling

Pie pastry
Pie pastry
Prep time: 30 minutes Chill time for dough: 1 hour to overnight
Cook time: 15 minutes Makes one 10-inch double crust
You will want to have a good pie crust recipe on hand this summer so you can whip up cool cream or refrigerator pies or baked fruit pies.
This recipe, from “Coyote Café” by Mark Miller (Ten Speed Press, 1989, 192 pages), gives you the option of using shortening for a flakier crust or butter for a richer crust.
A tip for measuring flour: Do not take your measuring cup and scoop it into the flour bag! Instead, stir the flour in the bag to loosen it. Lightly spoon flour from the bag into a measuring cup designed for dry ingredients. Do not pack the flour down or shake the cup. Keep lightly spooning the flour into the measuring cup until it’s well above the top of the cup. Don’t pack the flour or tap or shake the cup. Take the flat side of a knife and run it across the top of the measuring cup, removing the excess flour, repeating if necessary, to get a flat, level surface.
2¼ cups all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon salt
¾ cup vegetable shortening or butter
1 teaspoon vinegar
2 egg yolks
2 tablespoons ice water, and more if necessary
Mix the flour and salt together in a bowl. Using two knives or a pastry cutter, cut in the shortening or butter until mixture resembles coarse meal. In another bowl, mix the vinegar, egg yolks and water. Add to the dry ingredients and combine until the ingredients form a ball. Add more water, in teaspoon increments, if necessary.
Wrap and chill the dough for at least 1 hour, or overnight, before rolling it out.
If your recipe calls for a prebaked pie shell, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roll out half the dough until it is 2 inches larger than the pan. Fit the dough loosely into the pan and trim the edges. Prick the dough liberally with a fork or fill the shell with pie weights or beans after lining it with foil. Bake until golden brown, about 15 minutes.
