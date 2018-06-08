Remembering Anthony Bourdain's 2010 visit to Sacramento

Celebrity chef, author and TV show host Anthony Bourdain inspired countless numbers of people to travel and expand their culinary horizons — including some in Sacramento.

Bourdain, who died of an apparent suicide Friday in a French hotel room, spoke at Memorial Auditorium on Sept. 17, 2010, about his life tasting dishes across the world and what happens behind kitchen doors. He was touring to promote his then-new book "Medium Raw: A Bloody Valentine to the World of Food and People Who Cook," which debuted at No. 2 on The New York Times' bestseller list.

Tickets for the talk ranged from $36.50 nosebleeds to $85 VIP meet-and-greet book signing packages. Dressed in a navy blue sports coat, button-up shirt and dark jeans, Bourdain paced across the stage as he talked about his recent appearance as a guest judge on Bravo's "Top Chef."

"What's great to watch on the show is ... there is that center of moral gravitas," Bourdain said. "It's 'what have you done for me lately?' Worst dish today gets you sent home today, best dish today gets you the win."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

In an interview with The Sacramento Bee leading up to the event, Bourdain described the people who came to his appearances — a random grab-bag on Fridays and Saturdays followed by a crowd of cooks on Sundays and Mondays — and made clear he wasn't interested in a calm, sit-down book signing.

"I don't know if I have an act, but I hope it's entertaining and funny," Bourdain said in the 2010 interview. "I walk out onstage and I talk. It's a one-man show. When I run out of stuff, I run the floor for some Q&A. A lot depends on how much the audience has been drinking. The more, the better. But I've done a number of gigs with other chefs, and we've sold out 2,000 (-seat venues). It's a strange world."

More recently, Bourdain told acclaimed chef Jeremiah Tower's story in "The Last Magnificent," a documentary that chronicled Tower's influence on the slow food movement as Chez Panisse's executive chef in Berkeley, 15 years spent running one of the world's best restaurants in San Francisco and subsequent disappearing act until he resurfaced in 2014. Tower, who will headline this year's Tower Bridge Dinner in Sacramento, spoke at the film's Crest Theatre screening on April 9.

Though Bourdain's hit CNN series "Parts Unknown" never made it to California's capital, he stopped off at Swan Oyster Depot and Coi in San Francisco and Juhu Beach Club in Oakland.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at (800) 273-8255.

The Bee's Benjy Egel is launching a new effort to cover Sacramento's dining and beer scene. Please send tips and story ideas by email at begel@sacbee.com, on Twitter @BenjyEgel or by phone at (916) 321-1052.