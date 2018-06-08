Watch this Plumas Lake mom of four down a 55-ounce cheeseburger in record time

Is it still considered competitive eating if no one else is in the same ballpark?
Plumas Lake resident Molly Schuyler bested her own record by eating a 55-ounce cheeseburger — nearly 3.5 pounds of beef — in just 1 minute, 25 seconds at the Hwy 55 Burger, Shakes & Fries World Hamburger Eating Championship in Raleigh, N.C. last weekend.
Schuyler flew across the country to down seven stacked cheeseburgers and take home the $2,500 prize. She completed the "55 Challenge" in 1 minute, 37 seconds last year.
"I haven’t slept for four days and haven’t eaten in three,” Schuyler told competition organizers before the event, according to a press release. “But ... when I get in a zone, I stay in it until I do what I came to do.”
A heavily pierced and tattooed 37-year-old mom of four, Schuyler's 120-pound frame doesn't seem like it should belong to a competitive eater. As she told The Bee in a 2015 interview, she drank two gallons of soda per day growing up.
"Honestly, your body has to almost be pre-disposed to do this,” she said. “You can’t just go, ‘Oh, I’m going to eat 15 pounds of food,’ if you’re not inclined."
Schuyler's other records include eating three 72-ounce steaks and their accompanying sides in less than 20 minutes, 501 chicken wings in 30 minutes and 93 dumplings in two minutes.
Aspiring competitive eaters can try the "55 Challenge" at any of Hwy 55's 137 restaurants. It's free if consumed with fries and a 24-ounce drink in 30 minutes; if not, customers are out $29.99.
