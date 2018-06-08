Watch this Plumas Lake mom of four down a 55-ounce cheeseburger in record time

Watch Northern California mom eat 7 burgers at once Molly Schuyler, the #1 ranked independent competitive eater in the world, topped her own world record for the second consecutive year in the Hwy 55 Burger, Shakes & Fries World Hamburger Eating Championship. Hwy 55 handout ×

SHARE COPY LINK Molly Schuyler, the #1 ranked independent competitive eater in the world, topped her own world record for the second consecutive year in the Hwy 55 Burger, Shakes & Fries World Hamburger Eating Championship. Hwy 55 handout