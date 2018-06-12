Is a pesky pothole making a mess of your takeout dinner? How a pizza chain could help

Have you ever had to peel cheese off the top of the box before enjoying your takeout pizza because of the bumpy ride home? You may want to pay attention to a new initiative from Domino's.

The Michigan-based restaurant chain announced Monday that people can nominate their city in hopes the company will contribute funds to fix local potholes. Those interested in nominating their city can visit the Paving for Pizza website.





"Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed?" Russell Weiner, president of Domino's USA, asked in a news release. "We know that feeling is heightened when you're bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino's store. We don't want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal. Domino's cares too much about its customers and pizza to let that happen."





According to the company, it has already repaired potholes in several cities, including Burbank, Bartonville, Texas, Milford, Del., and Athens, Ga. In total, the company says it has repaired 53 potholes, performed approximately 14 other road repairs and used a total of 21 crew members, who have worked a total of 29 hours. In Athens, 150 square yards of "failing roadway" were repaved as well.

The Sacramento County Department of Transportation on average repairs about 45,000 potholes per year across 5,200 miles of paved roads, according to the agency. That works out to about 3,750 a month.

Twice a year, the department brings on extra crew members and focuses on potholes during its pothole sweeps weeks, which it schedules in early winter and late spring. The most recent sweep was on April 9. The cost is about $2.9 million annually, making a single pothole repair about $64.

The county provides a website and phone line at 311 (or 875-4311) for reporting potholes.

Domino's isn't the first to take fixing potholes into its own hands. Earlier this year, two local citizens also took on pothole fixes after they said they became tired of waiting for the city to take care of the roads.