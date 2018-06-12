You’ll flip over this recipe for burgers

How to contact the mailbox
Brie burgers with grilled tomato
Prep time: 30 minutes Cook time: 12 minutes Serves 4
Fire up your grill! This recipe comes from “Weber’s New Real Grilling, The Ultimate Cookbook for Every Backyard Griller,” by Jamie Purviance (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2013, $24.99, 334 pages). It includes some helpful tips such as waiting at least 4 minutes before flipping the burger and flip only once. Also, don’t press the burgers down with a spatula; you’ll lose the juices and dry out the burgers. Have your butcher grind your beef – chuck or sirloin are best choices – so it is loosely packed resulting in plump and juicy burgers. Choose beef that is at least 20 percent fat; burgers made with less than 20 percent will be crumbly and dry.
Sauce:
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1½ tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Burger:
1½ pounds ground chuck, 80 percent lean
1 teaspoon dried tarragon
Kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4 ounces Brie cheese, cut into 8 wedges
4 hamburger buns, split
1 beefsteak tomato, about 8 ounces, cut crosswise into 4 slices, each about ½-inch thick
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
4 leaves Boston lettuce
Whisk the sauce ingredients together, refrigerate.
Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium-high heat, 400 to 500 degrees.
Gently combine the ground chuck, tarragon, 1 teaspoon of salt and the pepper. With wet hands, form four loosely packed patties of equal size, each about ¾-inch thick. Don’t compact the meat too much or the patties will be tough. Using your thumb or the back of a spoon, make a shallow indentation about 1 inch wide in the center of each patty. This will help the patties cook evenly and prevent them from puffing on the grill.
Grill the patties over direct medium-high heat, with the lid closed, until cooked to medium doneness, 8 to 10 minutes, turning once when the patties release easily from the grate without sticking. During the last minute of grilling time, place two pieces of the Brie on each patty to melt and toast the buns, cut side down, over direct heat. Remove from grill.
Brush the tomato slices on both sides with the oil and season with ½ teaspoon salt. Grill over direct medium-high heat, with the lid closed, until they are tender and nicely marked, about 2 minutes, turning once. Spread the sauce on the cut sides of each bun. Build each burger with a patty, lettuce and tomato. Serve warm.
