Sacramento Beer Week is so big, it needs ten days

These hazy, juicy India pale ales have found their way to Sacramento, and local brewers are making their own versions. But not everyone is a believer. Peter Hoey, a former award-winning brewer and a respected voice in craft beer, details some of his misgivings about this popular style.
Ken Hotchkiss of Capitol Beer and Tap Room discusses his decision to stop carrying beer from breweries that have been sold to conglomerates. He also talks about the competition on the midtown grid, his new location and how this is the golden age of craft beer.