Sacramento Beer Week is so big, it needs ten days

Kate Whelan, director of Sacramento Beer Week, introduces the ten-day event that begins on March 2-12 at various venues in the Sacramento area.
Sue Morrow The Sacramento Bee

These hazy, juicy India pale ales have found their way to Sacramento, and local brewers are making their own versions. But not everyone is a believer. Peter Hoey, a former award-winning brewer and a respected voice in craft beer, details some of his misgivings about this popular style.

