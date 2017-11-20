UC Davis launches its own branded beer, a lager called Gunrock

UC Davis, a noted center of brewing science and education, now has its own branded beer.
The university said Monday that it had teamed up with Davis-based Sudwerk Brewing Co. to launch “a light-bodied lager” called Gunrock, named after the UC Davis Aggies’ blue mustang mascot
The beer is on tap at Sudwerk, which is the official partner of the UC Davis Brewing Program. It’s also sold at the The Dock Store at Sudwerk.
Plans call for it to be available for sale at the Pavilion on campus for the first home game of the UC Davis men’s basketball team on Nov. 29. Local restaurants ultimately will sell the product on-site, with distribution handled by Markstein Beverage Co.
The new brew has deep UC Davis roots.
The recipe for Gunrock came from UC Davis alumnus Doug Muhleman, a retired Anheuser-Busch vice president of Brewing Operations and Technology. Muhleman wanted the beer to be the ideal for consumption at sporting events.
“We wanted it to be sessionable, an easy-to-drink beer. We wanted a lighter-bodied but flavorful beer,” Muhleman was quoted as saying in a UC Davis news release.
Gunrock, which has a base of North American barley malt, also is made with locally grown rice. Another UC Davis alumnus, Jack DeWit, who farms in Sutter, Yolo and Sacramento counties, is donating that product, university officials said.
UC Davis hopes to have Gunrock available in cans in 2018.
