Device Brewing to open taproom in Pocket shopping center

A Sacramento brewery will splash into the Pocket for the first time south of Fruitridge Road on the city’s western half sometime next year.

Device Brewing unveiled plans on Wednesday for a new taproom in the Promenade Shopping Center on Rush River Drive. This new taproom will be Device’s third, following a 3,000-square foot Ice Blocks location expected to open this spring.

“As a resident of this neighborhood, I am so excited to be serving this community for years to come. Stay tuned for more details; we’ll keep you posted,” Device co-owner and head brewer Ken Anthony said in a Facebook video.

Device beers are sold in more than 100 grocery stores, bars and restaurants across Northern California, including Nugget Markets and Raley’s. The brewery linked up with Figueroa Mountain Brewing last month to release a 7% Swag Swap Northwest IPA with Columbus, Chinook, Simcoe, and Citra hops.