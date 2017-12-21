Device Brewing to open taproom in Pocket shopping center

More Videos

Take a look inside some of the Sacramento area's best new breweries 1:13

Take a look inside some of the Sacramento area's best new breweries

Pause
Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter 1:15

Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war 2:52

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway 0:33

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:21

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space 0:13

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

  • From light blonds to stout Russians, Device Brewing serves up variety

    Device Brewing Company, out in the Sacramento borderlands south of Folsom Boulevard and east of Power Inn Road, has become a player in the Sacramento brewing scene since offering its first commercial batches in 2013. Owner and head brewer Ken Anthony shared the characteristics of several of Device's brews in this Beer Run video, the first of a series.

Device Brewing Company, out in the Sacramento borderlands south of Folsom Boulevard and east of Power Inn Road, has become a player in the Sacramento brewing scene since offering its first commercial batches in 2013. Owner and head brewer Ken Anthony shared the characteristics of several of Device's brews in this Beer Run video, the first of a series. Blair Anthony Robertson The Sacramento Bee
Device Brewing Company, out in the Sacramento borderlands south of Folsom Boulevard and east of Power Inn Road, has become a player in the Sacramento brewing scene since offering its first commercial batches in 2013. Owner and head brewer Ken Anthony shared the characteristics of several of Device's brews in this Beer Run video, the first of a series. Blair Anthony Robertson The Sacramento Bee

Beer

Device Brewing to open taproom in Pocket shopping center

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 21, 2017 08:34 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 07:59 AM

A Sacramento brewery will splash into the Pocket for the first time south of Fruitridge Road on the city’s western half sometime next year.

Device Brewing unveiled plans on Wednesday for a new taproom in the Promenade Shopping Center on Rush River Drive. This new taproom will be Device’s third, following a 3,000-square foot Ice Blocks location expected to open this spring.

“As a resident of this neighborhood, I am so excited to be serving this community for years to come. Stay tuned for more details; we’ll keep you posted,” Device co-owner and head brewer Ken Anthony said in a Facebook video.

Device beers are sold in more than 100 grocery stores, bars and restaurants across Northern California, including Nugget Markets and Raley’s. The brewery linked up with Figueroa Mountain Brewing last month to release a 7% Swag Swap Northwest IPA with Columbus, Chinook, Simcoe, and Citra hops.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Take a look inside some of the Sacramento area's best new breweries 1:13

Take a look inside some of the Sacramento area's best new breweries

Pause
Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter 1:15

Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war 2:52

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway 0:33

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:21

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space 0:13

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

  • Take a look inside some of the Sacramento area's best new breweries

    Here are five of the best breweries to open in the Sacramento region since 2016, according to critic Daniel Barnes.

Take a look inside some of the Sacramento area's best new breweries

View More Video