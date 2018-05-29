SacYard Tap House allow kids on the outdoor patio and front area of the business

SacYard Tap House and other beer venues allow children at place of business
The “world’s largest street pub” returns to Sacramento next month. Deschutes Brewery is bringing its 400-foot-long party to the Handle District on Oct. 14, 2017, with proceeds again benefiting Elk Grove’s Runnin’ for Rhett nonprofit organization.

Three beer experts - Rob Archie, owner of Pangaea Bier Cafe, Kate Whelan, director of Sacramento Beer Week, and Jesse Sahlin, founder of Craft Creamery - riff on their favorite beer and how it's made. Sacramento Beer Week ends on March 12.

Three beer experts - Rob Archie, owner of Pangaea Bier Cafe, talks with Kate Whelan, director of Sacramento Beer Week, and Jesse Sahlin, founder of Craft Creamery - riff on the differences between IPA's, Pale Ale's and why Pliny was a breakthrough

For wine lovers who would like to find a beer to suite their tastes, Kate Whelan, director of Sacramento Beer Week, talks with Rob Archie, owner of Pangaea Bier Cafe, and Jesse Sahlin, founder of Craft Creamery, about transition beer, farmhouse st