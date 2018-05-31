What do you think of kids in craft breweries and taprooms? Here's what our poll found

We asked, and you answered.

A story in The Bee Wednesday posed the question "Craft breweries are the new hangout spot for parents. Do kids belong there?" An attached online poll asked readers how welcome kids should be in the 70+ local microbreweries and taprooms that call the greater Sacramento area home.

Of the 1,400 people who had responded to the poll as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a slight majority (37 percent) said they were in favor of giving kids free reign throughout area taprooms. Another 34.2 percent preferred kids be sequestered in one area of the bar, and 28.8 percent said they didn't want children in taprooms at all.

Dozens of readers also weighed in on various social media platforms or commented on the article itself. Some of the following comments have been edited for space or clarity.

"Low-brow and not very responsible parenting. Traditionally, it is a not an ideal place for a kid's imagination, safety and well-being. Besides, how do you take care of your kids if you are drunk?" - Samuel Ruacho

"You are not entitled to a child-free world. I am tired of people treating children like fleas. Don’t like kids? Cool, do us all a favor and don’t have them. But don’t expect that you won’t encounter them in public and commercial spaces. Their right to exist is equal to your own. Breweries that serve food and non-alcoholic beverages and have food trucks and games are clearly catering to families who want to bring their kids and pets. That business model is working for them, they are always packed!" - Alicia Morgan-Hecht (Facebook)

"Parents need beer. Childless people have dive bars, let us have our breweries ... this is my least favorite thing about Portland, a bunch of pubs and breweries that don’t allow kids." - Tony Biasotti (Twitter)

"As someone who works for Loomis Basin Brewing Co., I see both sides to the argument. The brewery has keg equipment out and a sloped patio, things that potentially aren’t safe for small children running around and that as a small, family-owned and operated brewery could be devastating to us liability-wise. We also do not always have food trucks or snacks available. We do allow infants and children in strollers and carriers, however. We also have our restaurant location less than a mile down the street in downtown Loomis (LBB Gastropub & Smokehouse) which is family-friendly and has all of our beer on tap, as well as a full bar." - Clancy McCrory

"There's a popular brew pub near my house and I've been a total of two times. The first time when they opened and the second time when I was surrounded by parents who were allowing their children to run around like it was daycare. I'll never go back." - Jamie Campos Miner (Facebook)

"The people who have a problem with this are not fun enough to be at taprooms in the first place." - Mallory Freeman (Twitter)

The Bee's Benjy Egel is launching a new effort to cover Sacramento's dining and beer scene. Please send tips and story ideas by email at begel@sacbee.com, on Twitter @BenjyEgel or by phone at (916) 321-1052.