Who has the most beers on tap in Sacramento?

The Bee surveyed dozens of Sacramento watering holes and consulted industry workers and experts in a quest to determine which bars had the most draft beverages. Here are the top-ranked spots as of early June 2018.
SacYard Tap House is one of many Sacramento beer venues that allows children (and dogs). Establishments that serve alcohol can allow minors if they also sell any sort of food — even just snacks or sandwiches — on site.
The “world’s largest street pub” returns to Sacramento next month. Deschutes Brewery is bringing its 400-foot-long party to the Handle District on Oct. 14, 2017, with proceeds again benefiting Elk Grove’s Runnin’ for Rhett nonprofit organization.
Three beer experts - Rob Archie, owner of Pangaea Bier Cafe, Kate Whelan, director of Sacramento Beer Week, and Jesse Sahlin, founder of Craft Creamery - riff on their favorite beer and how it's made. Sacramento Beer Week ends on March 12.
Three beer experts - Rob Archie, owner of Pangaea Bier Cafe, talks with Kate Whelan, director of Sacramento Beer Week, and Jesse Sahlin, founder of Craft Creamery - riff on the differences between IPA's, Pale Ale's and why Pliny was a breakthrough
For wine lovers who would like to find a beer to suite their tastes, Kate Whelan, director of Sacramento Beer Week, talks with Rob Archie, owner of Pangaea Bier Cafe, and Jesse Sahlin, founder of Craft Creamery, about transition beer, farmhouse st