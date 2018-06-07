Device Brewing to open midtown taproom on Saturday

Device Brewing Co. will open its taproom in the Ice Blocks mixed-use development at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 9, the Sacramento brewery announced over social media Wednesday.

The 3,000-square-foot taproom will be in the Ice Shops retail section on R Street between 16th and 17th streets. It'll join other retailers such as Philz Coffee and Title Boxing as well as the recently-announced Healthy Hounds Kitchen pet food store.

Another Device taproom is scheduled to open in the Pocket later this year. Device sells its beers out of more than 100 Northern California grocery stores, but hasn't expanded its physical footprint past its Power Inn Road brewery since opening in 2013.

Alaro Brewing Co. announced Thursday it would open June 30 in the former Rubicon Brewing Co. building at 2004 Capitol Ave. The Spanish-style brewery will also serve entrees, tapas and wine from the Sacramento region.

