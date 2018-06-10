Best summer beer in California? This national list names a winner

A Firestone Walker beer has been crowned a best brew in California — and it might be one of the best in the world.

That's according to Popular Mechanics, which recently released its list of the best summertime beer from each state.

The San Luis Obispo County-based brewery was praised for its Pivo Pils, which the judges called "possibly the best pilsner in the world."

"You may weep upon tasting its perfection," the judge wrote.

Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

Pivo earned a bronze medal at the Great American Beer Festival in October and has won gold multiple times in the past.

As well, Firestone Walker received three gold medals at the 2018 World Beer Cup in May, a biennial competition consisting of 2,515 breweries from 66 countries, according to a news release.

At the World Beer Cup, the Paso Robles brewery won for C-Hops pale ale, Firestone Walker DBA and STiVO Keller Pils, a collaboration with Russian River Brewing Co., according to the release.

Popular Mechanics said its list "contains mostly lighter beers fit for summertime consumption," which is why many darker beers weren't featured.

Runners-up in California were Sierra Nevada's Kellerweis and Alpine's Hoppy Birthday Session IPA.

Some other champs from across the West are:

Arizona: McFate Brewing Co.'s Hatch Chile Cream Ale





Oregon: Pelican Brewing's Kiwanda Cream Ale





Colorado: Bierstadt Lagerhaus' Bierstadt Helles





Idaho: Selkirk Abbey Brewing Co.'s Chapel Witbier





Washington: Bale Breaker's Field 41





Nevada: Brasserie Saint James' Daily Wages Farmhouse Ale





New Mexico: La Cumbre Brewing Co.'s BEER Lager





Utah: Uinta Brewing's Baba Black Lager

Firestone Walker, which was founded in Santa Barbara County in 1996, is undertaking a major expansion at its 88-acre Paso Robles brewery campus — adding six 1,500-barrel fermenters (pumping beer to the tanks in pipes 17 feet above the street) and constructing a new cold storage building adjacent to the Taproom Restaurant.

Firestone Walker combined its operations in 2015 with Belgium-based brewery Duvel Moortgat, which committed capital to help the California brewery grow.