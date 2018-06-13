These three Sacramento-area breweries have the best IPAs in California, judges say

Sacramento-area breweries dominated the California State Fair's most competitive commercial beer awards and took home medals in more than half of the competition's categories.
Three local breweries — Urban Roots Brewing, Auburn Alehouse and Three Mile Brewing Co. — swept the medal stand for the fair's American-style India Pale Ale category. That IPA designation drew 121 entries from across the state, making it the most competitive category by far.
Knee Deep Brewing Co. (Auburn) and Porchlight Brewing Co. produced the top-ranked double/triple IPAs, the second-most-competitive category with 84 entries.
Porchlight's Hazy IPA submission bested all 80 challengers in that category.
Mraz Brewing Co. was named the state's Brewery of the Year after producing six award-winning beers, including the best Belgian sour ale and American wild ale. Ol' Republic Brewing and Urban Roots also won multiple categories.
Sacramento-area brewers placed in 37 of the commercial beer competition's 62 categories. The winners, as sorted by category strength, were:
American-Style IPA (121 entries): Urban Roots Brewing (Like Riding A Bike, 1st), Auburn Alehouse (Gold Digger IPA, 2nd), Three Mile Brewing Co. (Downtown Tom IPA, 3rd)
Double/Triple IPA (84 entries): Knee Deep Brewing Co. (Hop Trio, 1st), Porchlight Brewing Co. (Hardnox, 2nd)
New England/Hazy-Style IPA (81 entries): Porchlight Brewing Co. (All Haze Is Not Created Equal, 1st), Waterman Brewing Co. (Tropical Haze, 2nd)
American-Style Fruit Beer (70 entries): Out of Bounds Brewing (Strawberry Blonde Ale, 2nd)
Beer Aged in Barrels Formerly Containing Distilled Spirits (69 entries): Out of Bounds Brewing (Brandy Ba Regicide, 2nd)
American Wild Ale (57 entries): Mraz Brewing Co. (Fallen Angel, 1st), Crooked Lane Brewing Co. (Diablo's Delight With Raspberry, 2nd)
Blonde or Golden Ale (52 entries): Claimstake Brewing Co. (Take You To the Magic Shop, 3rd)
American/International-Style Pilsner (47 entries): Auburn Alehouse (Gold Country Pilsner, 3rd)
Coffee Beer (32 entries): New Helvetia Brewing Co. (Mystery Airship 4.0 Temple Cascara Golden Ale, 2nd)
Trappist-Style Ale (29 entries): Tilted Mash Brewing (Belgian In a Strange Land, 3rd)
American Strong Ale (29 entries): Device Brewing Co. (Chairman's Choice, 3rd)
American Porter & Stout (28 entries): Device Brewing Co. (Salted Caramel Porter, 3rd)
Kolsch (27 entries): Amador Brewing Co. (Unnamed, 1st)
Experimental Beer (26 entries): Moonraker Brewing Co. (Weird Boy, 2nd)
Session Beer (24 entries): Urban Roots Brewing (Bier de Roots, 2nd), Moonraker Brewing Co. (Head Change, 3rd)
British Mild & Bitters (22 entries): Heretic Brewing Co. (The Bitter Truth, 1st)
Classic Saison (21 entries): Urban Roots Brewing (Tomorrow's Verse, 1st), Moksa Brewing Co. (Zesty Time, 2nd)
Standard British Ale (21 entries): Loomis Basin Brewing Co. (St. Patty's Brown, 2nd)
American-Style Cream Ale (21 entries): Tilted Mash Brewing (Parental Responsibility Cream Ale, 2nd)
Dry Stout (18 entries): Ol' Republic Brewery (Resolute, 1st)
Irish Red Ale (18 entries): Tilted Mash Brewing (Derrick the Red, 1st)
American Amber Ale (18 entries): Claimstake Brewing Co. (Kicked It, 2nd)
Pale European Beer (15 entries): Blue Note Brewing Co. (Heidi, 1st), Porchlight Brewing Co. (Gtfo, 2nd)
Belgian Strong Ale (15 entries): Heretic Brewing Co. (Torment, 2nd)
Belgian Sour Ale (14 entries): Mraz Brewing Co. (The Cardinal, 1st)
Belgian-Style Witbier (14 entries): The Monk's Cellar (Biere Blanche, 2nd)
Bohemian-Style Pilsner (13 entries): Big Stump Brewing Co. (P & Q Pilsner, 2nd)
German/Vienna-Style Marzen (13 entries): Sudwerk Brewing Co. (Marzen Amber Lager, 1st), River City Brewing Co. (Vienna Amber Lager, 2nd)
Chocolate Beer (13 entries): Mraz Brewing Co. (Muddy Brew Buddies, 2nd)
Belgian-Style Lambic (12 entries): Mraz Brewing Co. (2016 Drinking With Friends, 2nd, and 2017 Drinking With Friends, 3rd)
Gose (12 entries): Big Stump Brewing Co. (Salted Thicket, 2nd)
Baltic-Style Porter (12 entries): Ol' Republic Brewery (Heavy Fuel, 3rd)
American Brown Ale (11 entries): Mraz Brewing Co. (Unnamed, 2nd)
Berliner-Style Weisse (10 entries): Sudwerk Brewing Co. (Funhouse, 3rd)
Doppelbock (7 entries): Sudwerk Brewing Co. (Ultimate Doppel Bock, 3rd)
California Common (6 entries): Ol' Republic Brewery (Frontier Amber, 1st)
German-Style Altbier (4 entries): Amador Brewing Co. (Unnamed, 1st)
Visit the California State Fair's website to see the full list of winners.
The Bee's Benjy Egel is launching a new effort to cover Sacramento's dining and beer scene.
