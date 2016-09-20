A cafe’s breakfast favorite

How to contact the mailbox
If you have recipes in reply to Mailbox reader requests, or questions or comments, write to: Mailbox, c/o Taste, The Sacramento Bee, P.O. Box 15779, Sacramento, CA 95852. You also can email twatson@sacbee.com or fax (916) 321-1109. Please include your full name, your city and phone number.
Café Beaujolais buttermilk cinnamon coffeecake
Prep time: 15minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes
Serves 12
Several years ago, Rich Vernier of Galt saved a recipe from the Bee for a buttermilk coffee cake from a chef in Mendocino. He lost the recipe and was hoping someone had it.
We heard from several readers with this recipe which comes from “Morning Food” by Margaret Fox and John Bear. Margaret Fox, owner/chef of Café Beaujolais in Mendocino, made this coffeecake part of her signature breakfasts at the café. Gretchen Justus of Yuba City says this has been a family favorite for years.
2½ cups flour
1 cup brown sugar, packed
¾ cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon, divided use
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ginger
¾ cup oil
1 cup sliced almonds
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 egg
1 cup buttermilk
Mix flour, brown sugar, granulated sugar, 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon, salt and ginger. Blend in oil until smooth. Remove ¾ cup mixture and combine with almonds and remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Mix and set aside.
To remaining flour mixture, add baking powder, soda, egg and buttermilk. Blend until smooth. Pour into buttered 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Sprinkle reserved nut mixture evenly over surface of batter. Bake at 350 degrees, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool and cut into squares to serve.
Comments