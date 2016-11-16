Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

1:41 Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 Pause

1:14 'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status

1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse

1:02 10 things to know about this great Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition

0:48 How to cook delicious fried shrimp

3:03 Happy Thanksgiving, from the always-happy Run to Feed the Hungry crowd

1:12 Watch the Capitol Christmas tree go up

2:07 Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions

0:52 UC Davis star Chima Moneke talks greater expectations