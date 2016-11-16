Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office wants to know. The burglars entered the Pollock Pines Community Church, 6361 Pony Express Trail, on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, and stole numerous items. If you have information, the non-emergency number to call is (530) 621-6600, or send a tip through private messages: X1379
The Elk Grove Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating three burglary suspects who were captured on this video surveillance breaking into the Shell Gas Station located at 9611 Auto Center Drive on November 19, 2017.
iAngelo Ball and his UCLA teammates arrive back in America after being detained in China for shoplifting. They refuse to answer questions whether they stole anything, or if President Trump had anything to do with their release.
The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.
Sacramento Kings coaches and players on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, distributed Thanksgiving meal kits and meals to area families. Coaches joined area nonprofits to provide 100 meal kits, groceries and coupons. Following practice, Kings players Skal Labissiere and Garrett Temple, with an assist from Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and a crew of police officers, delivered Thanksgiving meals to families.