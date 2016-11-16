Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

More Videos

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 1:41

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status 1:14

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 1:45

10 things to know about this great Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition 1:02

How to cook delicious fried shrimp 0:48

Happy Thanksgiving, from the always-happy Run to Feed the Hungry crowd 3:03

Watch the Capitol Christmas tree go up 1:12

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions 2:07

UC Davis star Chima Moneke talks greater expectations 0:52

S.F. residents surrender wild boar to shelter after planning to keep him as a pet 2:13

    Mary Pitman, of Pitman Family Farms and Mary's Turkeys, shares her top tips of how to cook a turkey at Whole Foods on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Fresno.

Mary Pitman, of Pitman Family Farms and Mary's Turkeys, shares her top tips of how to cook a turkey at Whole Foods on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Fresno.
Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee

Crime - Sacto 911

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar?

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office wants to know. The burglars entered the Pollock Pines Community Church, 6361 Pony Express Trail, on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, and stole numerous items. If you have information, the non-emergency number to call is (530) 621-6600, or send a tip through private messages: X1379

Politics & Government

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings players deliver Thanksgiving meals

Sacramento Kings coaches and players on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, distributed Thanksgiving meal kits and meals to area families. Coaches joined area nonprofits to provide 100 meal kits, groceries and coupons. Following practice, Kings players Skal Labissiere and Garrett Temple, with an assist from Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and a crew of police officers, delivered Thanksgiving meals to families.