December 20, 2016 8:00 AM

Holiday rum balls, corrected

By Teri Mena

Special to The Bee

Rum balls (corrected)

Prep time: 25 minutes

Makes about 4 dozen

We recently featured this rum ball recipe which contained an error. Here is the correct version.

One 10-ounce box ginger snaps, finely crushed (about 2 1/4 cups)

1 cup powdered sugar

1 to 1½ cup finely chopped walnuts

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

¼ cup dark rum

¼ cup granulated or powdered sugar

Combine crushed ginger snaps, 1 cup powdered sugar, walnuts and cocoa powder. Add corn syrup and rum and mix well. With dampened hands, shape into 1-inch balls. Roll in granulated or powdered sugar.

Pack loosely in tin, separating layers with wax paper. Cover tightly and store at least 24 hours for best flavor.

