Holiday rum balls, corrected

Rum balls (corrected)
Prep time: 25 minutes
Makes about 4 dozen
We recently featured this rum ball recipe which contained an error. Here is the correct version.
One 10-ounce box ginger snaps, finely crushed (about 2 1/4 cups)
1 cup powdered sugar
1 to 1½ cup finely chopped walnuts
2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
2 tablespoons light corn syrup
¼ cup dark rum
¼ cup granulated or powdered sugar
Combine crushed ginger snaps, 1 cup powdered sugar, walnuts and cocoa powder. Add corn syrup and rum and mix well. With dampened hands, shape into 1-inch balls. Roll in granulated or powdered sugar.
Pack loosely in tin, separating layers with wax paper. Cover tightly and store at least 24 hours for best flavor.
