Sherry cake starts with mixes

Sherry cake
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 50 minutes
Serves 8 to 10
Jakki Szymanowski of Sacramento had an easy and delicious recipe for sherry cake but lost it. It used a cake mix and pudding mix. A glaze was made with powdered sugar and sherry and poured over cake while hot.
This sounds like the recipe Szymanowski is looking for. It calls for a box of yellow cake mix, which used to be 18.25 ounces. Cake mix manufacturers have since decreased the ounces their cake mixes contain. To get best results, you will have to buy 2 boxes of cake mix, using one completely and weighing out enough from the second box to make 18.25 ounces.
Cake:
¾ cup vegetable oil
¾ cup dry sherry
18.25 ounces yellow cake mix
1 small package instant vanilla pudding
4 eggs
Glaze:
1 cup powdered sugar
½ cup dry sherry
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour a Bundt pan, set aside.
In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine oil and sherry, mix well. Add cake mix and pudding mix and mix well. Add one egg at a time, mixing well after each addition. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 50 minutes at 325 degrees. Prepare glaze while cake bakes by mixing powdered sugar and sherry until smooth. Set aside.
Remove cake from oven when done baking, and while cake is still in pan and hot, poke holes in cake with a skewer. Drizzle half of the glaze over center of cake and allow to soak in. Cool cake in pan for about 15 minutes. Turn cake out of pan and drizzle with the remaining glaze.
