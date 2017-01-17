Recipes

January 17, 2017 2:26 PM

Cookie recipe lost; halibut found

By Teri Mena

A favorite cookie vanishes

I have enjoyed the Sacramento Bee food section for many years. Several years ago (at least five) there was an article about favorite holiday recipes of local chefs, caterers and food people. One woman submitted a childhood recipe for oatmeal, chocolate chip and walnut. My entire family loved it and requested it over more-elaborate cookies. I have lost the recipe and was hoping someone had this recipe. Thank you.

Mary Jane Kalayta,

Yuba City

How to contact the mailbox

Grilled halibut with ginger butter

Prep time: 20 minutes

Chill/marinate time: 1 to 4 hours

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves 4

Bill Mucci of Rancho Murieta went on an Alaskan fishing trip and caught a lot of salmon and halibut. He was hoping for some good recipes.

We heard from many readers with great-sounding recipes for Mucci. Here is one more from Kirsten Carlson of Stockton.

Marinade:

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons lemon juice or rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

½ teaspoon dried thyme

2 green onions, chopped

Dash of cayenne

Fish:

4 halibut steaks or filets, 1½ inches thick

Ginger butter:

2 green onions, finely chopped

1 tablespoon peeled, minced fresh ginger

½ cup butter, softened

Salt and pepper, to taste

Juice of 1 lemon

Combine marinade ingredients in a shallow glass dish and add the halibut, turning once to coat thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate for 1 to 4 hours.

Grill the fish over hot coals for 10 minutes for each inch of thickness, turning midway through the cooking time. The fish should be firm to the touch and opaque. Alternatively, broil the fish 6 inches from the flame for the same length of time.

Remove the fish to a warm platter.

Ginger butter: Process all ginger butter ingredients in a food processor and let stand at room temperature until ready to use.

To serve: Top each warm fish steak with a big dollop of ginger butter.

