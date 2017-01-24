The Mailbox: Soups and cookies

Soups from Pronto
Our office celebrated autumn birthdays at Pronto Restaurant in downtown Sacramento in late September. . One of the entrees we really enjoyed that day was a curry soup. The vegetables and the aroma was delicious.
I more recently enjoyed the tortilla soup at this restaurant. They really make great soups! Does anyone have these soup recipes? Thank you.
Valerie Piotrowski, El Dorado Hills
How to contact the mailbox
If you have recipes in reply to Mailbox reader requests, or questions or comments, write to: Mailbox, c/o Taste, The Sacramento Bee, P.O. Box 15779, Sacramento, CA 95852. You also can email twatson@sacbee.com or fax (916) 321-1109. Please include your full name, your city and phone number.
Oatmeal chocolate chip cookies (Santa’s cookies)
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Makes about 3 ½ dozen
About five years ago, Mary Jane Kalayta of Yuba City read a story in The Bee’s food section featuring favorite holiday recipes of local chefs, caterers and other food people. She said that one woman submitted a recipe for oatmeal, chocolate chip and walnut cookies. Kalayta said it became a family favorite. She lost the recipe and was hoping someone else saved it.
Donna Welborn of Fair Oaks has been making these cookies since they were featured in The Bee all those years ago. The recipe comes from Tamera Baker, general manager of The Kitchen and Selland’s Market Café at the time, who had made these cookies since age 5 for Santa.
1 cup butter, room temperature
1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
½ cup granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
3 cups rolled oats
1 cup chocolate chips
1 cup walnut pieces
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cream together butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar. Beat in eggs and vanilla.
In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt. Add flour mixture to sugar mixture and mi well. Stir in oats, chocolate chips and walnuts.
Place rounded tablespoonfuls on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 8 to 10 minutes. Cool slightly on cookie sheet and then transfer to wire rack to cool completely.
