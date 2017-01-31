Recipes

January 31, 2017 8:00 AM

Seeking salt-rising bread in Sacramento

By Teri Mena

Source for salt-rising bread

Do any Bee readers remember salt-rising bread? My mom used to get it at a bakery at the corner of 11th and L streets in Sacramento back in the 1960s (a La Bou is there now). Salt-rising bread is very dense and great for toast. Where can I buy it now?

Carol Shoemake, Sacramento

Teri replies: We found some sources for this old-fashioned artisan bread that is dense and has a cheesy flavor. Does anyone know of a Sacramento-area source for this specialty bread?

Rising Creek Bakery, 724-324-5030, risingcreekbakery@gmail.com. This Pennsylvania bakery specializes in salt rising bread.

Cops & Doughnuts, copsdoughnuts.com/products/salt-rising-bread. This Michigan bakery sells a 20-ounce sliced loaf for $4.99.

Miller’s Bake Shoppe (23 Wayne Ave., Suite 107, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477), 540-337-9675.

How to contact the mailbox

If you have recipes in reply to Mailbox reader requests, or questions or comments, write to: Mailbox, c/o Taste, The Sacramento Bee, P.O. Box 15779, Sacramento, CA 95852. You also can email twatson@sacbee.com or fax 916-321-1109. Please include your full name, your city and phone number.

Chili con carne

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 2½ hours

Serves 4 to 6

Candy Hearn of Rancho Murieta was looking for a good, easy chili recipe, one that was not super spicy hot.

I have used this recipe for years. If you like your chili hot, increase the cayenne and/or add some chopped jalapeño pepper.

1 pound ground beef

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped green bell pepper

One 28-ounce can diced tomatoes

One 8-ounce can tomato sauce

One 15-ounce can red kidney beans

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon paprika

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Shredded cheddar cheese, garnish, optional

Sour cream, garnish, optional

In a skillet, cook the ground beef, onion and bell pepper until beef is cooked through and no longer pink. Drain off fat. Stir in canned tomatoes, tomato sauce, kidney beans, chili powder, salt, paprika and cayenne pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Cover and simmer on low for 2 hours.

Serve with shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream, if desired.

Recipes

