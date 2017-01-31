Seeking salt-rising bread in Sacramento

Source for salt-rising bread
Do any Bee readers remember salt-rising bread? My mom used to get it at a bakery at the corner of 11th and L streets in Sacramento back in the 1960s (a La Bou is there now). Salt-rising bread is very dense and great for toast. Where can I buy it now?
Carol Shoemake, Sacramento
Teri replies: We found some sources for this old-fashioned artisan bread that is dense and has a cheesy flavor. Does anyone know of a Sacramento-area source for this specialty bread?
Rising Creek Bakery, 724-324-5030, risingcreekbakery@gmail.com. This Pennsylvania bakery specializes in salt rising bread.
Cops & Doughnuts, copsdoughnuts.com/products/salt-rising-bread. This Michigan bakery sells a 20-ounce sliced loaf for $4.99.
Miller’s Bake Shoppe (23 Wayne Ave., Suite 107, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477), 540-337-9675.
Chili con carne
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 2½ hours
Serves 4 to 6
Candy Hearn of Rancho Murieta was looking for a good, easy chili recipe, one that was not super spicy hot.
I have used this recipe for years. If you like your chili hot, increase the cayenne and/or add some chopped jalapeño pepper.
1 pound ground beef
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup chopped green bell pepper
One 28-ounce can diced tomatoes
One 8-ounce can tomato sauce
One 15-ounce can red kidney beans
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon paprika
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Shredded cheddar cheese, garnish, optional
Sour cream, garnish, optional
In a skillet, cook the ground beef, onion and bell pepper until beef is cooked through and no longer pink. Drain off fat. Stir in canned tomatoes, tomato sauce, kidney beans, chili powder, salt, paprika and cayenne pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Cover and simmer on low for 2 hours.
Serve with shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream, if desired.
