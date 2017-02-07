Popovers: A little buoyancy, a little gravity

1:45 Bird's-eye view of incredibly high water at American River, Yolo Bypass and Rio Vista bridge Pause

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

0:24 Tree trimmer dies after limb snaps

1:36 California files brief opposing Trump administration immigration ban, joining 15 other states

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

0:48 Kings coach Dave Joerger on playing Matt Barnes

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product