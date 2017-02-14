These stuffed mushrooms are restaurant fare

How to contact the mailbox
Haystack baked stuffed mushrooms
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves 6
Kathi Gibler of Vancouver, Wash., was looking for some good stuffed mushroom recipes. This recipe comes from “Favorite Restaurant Recipes, 500 Unforgettable Dishes from the R.S.V.P. Column of Bon Appetit,” (The Knapp Press, 1982, $25, 248 pages) and is credited to Needle in a Haystack restaurant in Montgomery Center, Vt.
Next week the Mailbox will feature a seafood stuffed mushroom recipe for Gibler.
18 medium mushrooms
½ small onion
2 garlic cloves, crushed
3 tablespoons oil, divided use
3 tablespoons butter, divided use
¼ cup toasted sliced almonds
1 ½ teaspoons dried parsley flakes
1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon dried basil
½ teaspoon paprika
4 to 6 tablespoons dry sherry
4 to 6 tablespoons breadcrumbs
Freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Butter
Freshly ground pepper
Remove stems from mushrooms and set caps aside. Combine stems, onion and garlic in processor and chop finely. Heat half of oil and butter in small saucepan. Add mushroom stems mixture and sauté over medium-high heat 4 to 5 minutes, adding more oil and butter if needed. Add almonds, parsley, Worcestershire sauce, basil, paprika and sherry and bring to simmer. Remove from heat, add breadcrumbs and toss lightly.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Heat remaining oil and butter in saucepan and sauté mushroom caps over high heat 1 to 2 minutes.
Place caps rounded side down in individual au gratin dishes. Divide crumb mixture among caps. Dust with Parmesan, dot with butter and sprinkle with pepper. Bake until heated through, about 15 to 20 minutes.
