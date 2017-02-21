Chowder House, chocolate mousse memories

A chocolate highlight
When I visited Sacramento back in the 1980s, we sometimes had a late lunch or early dinner at Pava’s restaurant in downtown Sacramento. We always shared the chocolate mousse, which was the highlight of our meal; it was so delicious. Does anyone have this recipe or one close? Thank you.
Debra MacGregor, Rescue
Chowder House recalled
Does anyone remember the Chowder House on Watt Avenue (west side) just north of Arden Way in Sacramento? I enjoyed all their dishes and was hoping someone might have some of their recipes to share. Thank you.
Donna Springer, Sacramento
How to contact the mailbox
Seafood stuffed mushrooms
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves 12
Kathi Gibler of Vancouver, Wash., was looking for some good stuffed mushroom recipes. The Mailbox featured a recipe for Gibler last week. Today we have a crab-based stuffed mushroom recipe for her.
3/4 cup unsalted butter, divided use
2 tablespoons olive oil
24 large cremini mushrooms
1 large shallot, minced
1 cup bread crumbs
¼ cup minced fresh parsley
3 tablespoons minced fresh chives
3 tablespoons minced scallions
1 cup fresh, cooked crabmeat
2/3 cup grated Gruyere cheese, divided use
In a skillet, melt 1/2 cup of the butter over medium heat. Add olive oil.
Remove stems from mushrooms and chop stems. Add chopped stems and shallot to butter mixture and saute for about 7 minutes. Add bread crumbs, parsley, chives and scallions. Cook for 3 minutes. Mix in crabmeat then place mixture in a large bowl. Stir in 1/3 cup of the cheese.
In a small saucepan, melt the remaining 1/4 butter and coat the mushroom caps in butter. Place caps in a baking dish, rounded side down. Place a spoonful of crab stuffing into each cap. Sprinkle remaining 1/3 cup cheese over stuffed mushrooms. Bake 15 minutes or until cheese has melted and mushrooms browned.
