Gingery soup may fill the bill

Clark’s Corner Brussels sprouts
Clark’s Corner on J Street, which closed suddenly in 2015, made the best fried Brussel sprouts with bacon, capers and apple vinaigrette. I’ve tried to re-create it, but it just wasn’t the same. I would love to have the recipe.
Kendra Zoller, Sacramento
Sweet potato and butternut squash soup
Prep time: 40 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour
Serves 6
Kacy Curran of Granite Bay was looking for La Bou’s butternut squash soup recipe with ginger, not their most recent version which uses curry.
This recipe comes from George Judd of Sacramento whose wife, Judy, makes this vegetarian soup often. You can add more ginger to your taste.
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 small onion, chopped
1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
1 pound butternut squash, peeled and diced
1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
1 medium-size potato, peeled and diced
6 cups vegetable stock (or water, or chicken stock)
Salt and pepper, to taste
Heat the oil in a heavy soup pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the ginger and stir together until fragrant about 1 minute. Add the squash, sweet potatoes, regular potato and stock or water and bring to a simmer. Add salt to taste. Reduce the heat and simmer 45 minutes or until all of the ingredients are thoroughly tender.
Using an immersion blender, purée the soup (or you can put it through the fine blade of a food mill or use a regular blender, working in batches, and placing a kitchen towel over the top to avoid splashing). Return to the pot and stir with a whisk to even out the texture. Heat through, adjust salt and pepper to taste.
Advance preparation: You can make this a day ahead and refrigerate. Reheat gently. The soup freezes well. Once thawed, whisk well to smooth out the texture and reheat.
