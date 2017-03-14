Hate lima beans? These might change your mind

1:08 De Vere's helped many "brave the shave" for St. Baldrick's fundraiser Pause

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

1:09 Joerger says young players "getting experience" with added playing time

0:45 Where do you sleep at night? Sacramento mom, 4 kids, sometimes sleep in car

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

1:15 Biologists rescue stranded fish on the Feather River below Oroville Dam

1:14 Snow blanket crushing your home? Long-handled rake, hard work can clear it

4:20 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed