Seeking cakes, finding another

A birthday-worthy pineapple cake
I lost a wonderful recipe for pineapple upside-down cake that was part of the Boys Foods 4-H unit in the 1970s. My youngest son, a former 4-Her, would like to make that cake for his son’s birthday later this month. This was a blue-ribbon cake. Hope someone can help.
Darlene Boyce, Davis
AND A FANTASY-WORTHY CHEESECAKE
I would love to find a recipe that was in the Bee sometime in the 1980s for chocolate fantasy cheesecake. It had a chocolate crust and a chocolate filling that included Kahlua as one of its ingredients. Thank you for any help.
Lucinda Wolinski, Sacramento
Buttermilk gingerbread
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves 9
Rich Vernier of Galt was looking for a buttermilk coffee cake recipe from a Mendocino restaurant. We found the recipe and featured it in the Mailbox last month.
Margaret Bloebaum of Nevada City shared two buttermilk coffee cakes; one, a buttermilk cake with raspberries, we featured a few weeks ago. Here is Bloebaum’s second recipe.
1/2 cup flour, sifted
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon baking soda
1/8 teaspoon sea salt
½ cup molasses
1/3 cup sugar
½ cup (1 stick) sweet butter, melted
½ cup low-fat buttermilk
1 extra large egg
Whipped cream and diced candied ginger
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Lightly grease an 8-inch square pan. Sift together flour, spices, soda and salt.
In a separate bowl, whisk together molasses, sugar, melted butter, buttermilk and egg. Fold in dry ingredients. Pour into prepared pan and put in middle rack of oven. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until it tests clean. Allow to cool completely in the pan on a rack. Cut into 16 squares, top with whipped cream and candied ginger.
