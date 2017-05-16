The Mailbox: Hunting for cookies; finding bean salad

About those cookies
I am trying to locate a recipe that goes with a photograph in the Bee’s Take Your Best Shot feature on Dec. 25. The photographer was Carol Mott and the item was Meyer lemon cream cheese cookies. I would love to have the recipe for these cookies as we have Meyer lemons. I love both Bee features; Take Your Best Shots and the Mailbox column. Thank you for any help.
Virginia Edwards, Galt
Enchiladas, anyone?
I miss David Berkeley’s chicken enchiladas. It was a creamy, cheesy dish served with onions and olives, not red or green sauce. I bet you have been asked for this recipe before. Does anyone have it? Thank you.
Lynn Hall, Carmichael
How to contact the mailbox
If you have recipes in reply to Mailbox reader requests, or questions or comments, write to: Mailbox, c/o Taste, The Sacramento Bee, P.O. Box 15779, Sacramento, CA 95852. You also can email twatson@sacbee.com or fax (916) 321-1109. Please include your full name, your city and phone number.
Three bean and bell salad
Prep time: 25 minutes
Serves 8 to 10
Katie Jordan of Citrus Heights was looking for a good three-bean salad recipe.
This colorful recipe includes bell peppers, red onion and celery along with the beans. It’s a great do-ahead, non-cook dish to bring to a barbecue or potluck.
One 15-ounce can S & W green beans, seasoned with dill, if you can find it, drained
One 15-ounce can kidney beans, drained
One 15-ounce can garbanzo beans, drained
1 red onion, thinly sliced
½ cup diced celery
1 red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 yellow bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 orange bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
Dressing:
¾ cup sugar
2/3 cup raspberry vinegar
1/3 cup salad oil
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
In a large bowl, combine beans and vegetables. Set aside.
In a large jar, combine dressing ingredients. Shake well and pour over vegetables. Chill in fridge overnight. Serve with slotted spoon.
