Sweet potato fries, baked and crispy

Sweet potato fries
Prep time: 25 minutes ▪ Cook time: 30 minutes ▪ Serves 4
Ruth Ene of Wasougal, Wash., saw sweet potato fries on the menu of a popular restaurant. She was hoping for a recipe so she could try her hand at making them at home.
These fries are baked and crispy and may fill the bill for Ene.
2 pounds sweet potatoes
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 ½ tablespoons cornstarch
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Wash sweet potatoes. Do not peel. Trim the ends off of each potato. Slice each potato in half lengthwise. Place potato halves cut side down on a cutting board. Cut a lengthwise slice, about an inch wide, and cut that into strips. Cut strips crosswise into uniform lengths. Repeat with remaining sweet potatoes. Try to keep all potato pieces uniform in thickness.
Place potato pieces in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil. Add garlic powder, kosher salt and cornstarch. Mix thoroughly.
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Spread potato pieces on each sheet. Try to keep potato pieces separate, not touching each other. Bake 15 minutes. Turn the fries and bake another 10 to 15 minutes until the fries are dry and slightly browned. Check frequently; if most of the fries are soft, continue to cook. Cool for 5 minutes. Serve immediately.
