The Mailbox: Brussels sprouts dressed up

Brussels sprouts with filberts
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Serves 4
George Riolo of Roseville lost his recipe for Brussels sprouts with filberts. He was hoping for a recipe.
This Taste of Home recipe is credited to Gail Prather of Hastings, Neb., who shares that this easy recipe is tasty enough for company and homey enough for everyday dinners.
3 tablespoons butter
½ to 1 teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon salt
1½ pounds fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed and quartered
1/3 cup skinned filberts (also called hazelnuts), chopped
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a small heavy saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Heat 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in pepper and salt.
Place Brussels sprouts and filberts in a 15-inch-by-10-inch-by-1-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Drizzle with butter mixture; toss to coat. Roast for 10-15 minutes or until Brussels sprouts are tender, stirring occasionally.
