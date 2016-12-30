Tour the oasis of tiki power couple Wendy and Dan Cevola

Restaurant News & Reviews
More Videos
New occupant of 21st Street building has kept the feel of restaurant once owned by Hollywood's Esther Williams.
Choosing between tamales and hot dogs, Jason Cotter and his partner decided that the road to gastronomic success would be paved with sausages. Arlington Brothers uses locally sourced sausages and makes its own condiments in an effort to set itself apart, Cotter says.
Chef Brooke Preston is the owner of the Green Boheme raw, vegan and gluten-free restaurant in Roseville. Monday night is "Dine
A binchotan charcoal grill that reaches 1,000 degrees to 1,500 degrees is the linchpin of Binchoyaki Izakaya Dining, a new restaurant in the area that was Sacramento's Japantown after World War II focused on meat and vegetable skewers and izakaya (pub)-style small plates.
Meghan Vanderford plates a German-chocolate pie at the throwback Sacramento restaurant, which offers table-side service by work-shirted "pie girls" and "bread boys." Video by Carla Meyer. The Sacramento Bee
Peter Monson and Jessa Berkey, romantic and business partners, were the pub's general managers before buying the business. For 40 years, Fox
The chef at Fair Oaks eatery Mighty Tavern serves up a high-end version of the "backyard barbecue" burger, and it's really good.
Greystone restaurant at the Culinary Institute of America could be your next stop for lunch. Students run the midday meal program, using mainly locally sourced ingredients. The influences on the cuisine have a French accent. Video by Allen Pierleoni
Local chain does thin-crust, deep dish and "stuffed" well, and its Buffalo wings are exceptional. Photos and video by Carla Meyer. The Sacramento Bee
Well-designed and large yet cozy space impresses more than the food. Video by Carla Meyer. Photos by Carla Meyer and Lezlie Sterling. The Sacramento Bee