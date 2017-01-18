12 restaurants help Taste of Yolo dining event celebrate local flavor

The Taste of Yolo Restaurant Week becomes the latest entry in the greater Sacramento-area’s effort to cast favorable light on dining opportunities and keep tables full during the post-holiday stretch.
The event runs from Jan. 22 through Jan. 28.
On the heals of Sacramento’s Dine Downtown, the Taste of Yolo event, presented by the Yolo County Visitors Bureau (Visityolo.com), has 12 participating restaurants. Each will “feature a signature dish highlighting the freshest locally-sourced ingredients,” according to a news release.
Participating restaurants (information provided by Yolo County Visitors Bureau):
▪ Buckhorn Steakhouse, 2 Main Street, Winters
▪ Putah Creek Café, 1 Main Street, Winters
▪ Preserve Public House, 200 Railroad Ave., Winters
▪ Park Winters, 27850 County Road 26, Winters
▪ Father Paddy’s, 435 Main Street, Woodland
▪ Mojo’s/Kitchen 428, 428 1st Street, Woodland
▪ Morgan’s on Main, 614 Main Street, Woodland
▪ Maria’s Cantina, 306 6th Street, Woodland
▪ Savory Café, 722 A Main Street, Woodland
▪ Seka Hills Olive Mill & Tasting Room, 19326 County Road 78, Brooks
▪ Hot Italian, 500 1st Street, Davis
▪ Seasons Restaurant & Bar, 102 F Street, Davis
