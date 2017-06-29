Out late in midtown Sacramento? Here’s another food option

A popular midtown restaurant is joining the area’s late-night weekend food scene.
Federalist Public House, the restaurant and beer pub housed inside shipping containers in an alley at 20th and N Streets, is expanding its hours starting July 1 to remain open until 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Along with its craft beer lineup, Federalist will introduce a late-night menu starting at 10 p.m. that includes pizza by the slice. The restaurant currently only offers its wood-fired pizzas whole, priced from $9-$20. Late-night slices will be $5 each, according to a news release.
Salads, including an arugula and quinoa variety, will also be available late. Federalist is currently open until midnight Thursday through Saturday, but owner Marvin Maldonado said the open-air venue often remained busy enough at closing that extending its hours made sense.
“What we kept seeing was, especially during the summertime, most people don’t want to come hang out until 7 or 8 at night, but then in a couple hours we’re closing up,” Maldonado said by phone. “We wanted to extend that and take advantage of what we see as the peak weather in Sacramento in the summer, especially when the Delta breeze rolls in.”
Federalist joins a growing list of area restaurants that are branching into the late-night scene. Chando’s Cantina, which opened in January at H and 15 streets in downtown Sacramento, stays open until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. On the R Street Corridor, eateries such as Burgers and Brew and Iron Horse Tavern stay open until the wee hours on weekends.
Matt Kawahara: 916-321-1015, @matthewkawahara
