Pesos for your pico? This midtown eatery takes pesos as payment.

A Sacramento cantina has announced that it will now accept pesos as legal payment.

Midtown’s Cantina Alley at 2320 Jazz Alley between J and K streets posted the news Tuesday to Facebook and Instagram. The cantina opened in March.

We are now accepting PESO'S as a form of payment! Yes, you read it correct! Bring in your Peso's and get serviced! VIVA MEXICO! #cantinaalley #meetusatthealley A post shared by Midtown's Cantina Alley (@cantinaalley) on Jul 25, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Pesos are legal currency in Mexico and several other Latin American nations, but not in the United States. The current exchange rate for Mexican pesos is 1 peso to .056 U.S. dollars, so you’d need about 20 Mexican pesos to the dollar or around 410 Mexican pesos for the cantina’s signature La Sandia drink, which arrives in a scooped out watermelon for $23.

Comments on the cantina’s Facebook post include several people planning to visit with leftover currency from Mexican vacations.