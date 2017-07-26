Sacramento's Cantina Alley brings a little bit of the Mexican cantina experience and Mexican art to its establishment. Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee
Pesos for your pico? This midtown eatery takes pesos as payment.

By Don Sweeney

July 26, 2017 9:25 AM

A Sacramento cantina has announced that it will now accept pesos as legal payment.

Midtown’s Cantina Alley at 2320 Jazz Alley between J and K streets posted the news Tuesday to Facebook and Instagram. The cantina opened in March.

Pesos are legal currency in Mexico and several other Latin American nations, but not in the United States. The current exchange rate for Mexican pesos is 1 peso to .056 U.S. dollars, so you’d need about 20 Mexican pesos to the dollar or around 410 Mexican pesos for the cantina’s signature La Sandia drink, which arrives in a scooped out watermelon for $23.

Comments on the cantina’s Facebook post include several people planning to visit with leftover currency from Mexican vacations.

