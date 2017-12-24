These Sacramento restaurants will be open on Christmas Day

Maybe the timer didn’t go off and the ham burned. Or maybe you just don’t feel like cooking Christmas dinner and would rather go out to celebrate.

Whatever the reason, you have choices beyond the usual McDonald’s, Starbucks and IHOPs. These Sacramento restaurants (listed in alphabetical order) will be open on Christmas Day:

Bombay Bar and Grill

1315 21st St.; (916) 441-7100

Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bucca di Beppo

1249 Howe Ave.; (916) 922-6673

Open: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Capitol Garage

1500 K St.; (916) 444-3633

Brunch: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dinner: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Reservations suggested

Macaroni Grill

8295 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove; (916) 478-2878

Open : Noon to 8 p.m.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

621 Capitol Mall; (916) 442-5091

Open :5:30 to 10 p.m.

The Porch Restaurant and Bar

1815 K St.; (916) 444-2423

Open: 1 to 8 p.m.

Reservations suggested

Ruth Chris’s Steak House

501 Pavilions Lane, Pavilions Shopping Plaza; (916) 286-2702

Open: Noon to 8 p.m.

Sawasdee Thai Cuisine

1830 J St.; (916) 329-8678

Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If a Sacramento restaurant will be open on Christmas but is not included on this list, please email metro@sacbee.com to be added.