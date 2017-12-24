These Sacramento restaurants will be open on Christmas Day

Maybe the timer didn’t go off and the ham burned. Or maybe you just don’t feel like cooking Christmas dinner and would rather go out to celebrate.
Whatever the reason, you have choices beyond the usual McDonald’s, Starbucks and IHOPs. These Sacramento restaurants (listed in alphabetical order) will be open on Christmas Day:
1315 21st St.; (916) 441-7100
Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
1249 Howe Ave.; (916) 922-6673
Open: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
1500 K St.; (916) 444-3633
Brunch: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dinner: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Reservations suggested
8295 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove; (916) 478-2878
Open : Noon to 8 p.m.
621 Capitol Mall; (916) 442-5091
Open :5:30 to 10 p.m.
1815 K St.; (916) 444-2423
Open: 1 to 8 p.m.
Reservations suggested
501 Pavilions Lane, Pavilions Shopping Plaza; (916) 286-2702
Open: Noon to 8 p.m.
1830 J St.; (916) 329-8678
Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
If a Sacramento restaurant will be open on Christmas but is not included on this list, please email metro@sacbee.com to be added.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
