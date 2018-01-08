Beloved beer-and-pizza joint in East Sacramento closing down

Hot City Pizza in East Sacramento will close on Jan. 27 after 10 years in business, according to an announcement on the restaurant’s website.
“We have enjoyed serving you and would like to thank you for your support ... ,” the announcement said. “Although this is (a) bittersweet moment, it is time to raise our glasses to the next chapter. Cheers to all for your loyalty and friendship.”
A call to owner Colby Pettenger was not immediately returned.
Established in 2007, Hot City had built a reputation as a beloved hole-in-the-wall known for its whole-wheat crust pies and exciting beer choices.
In a 2014 review, Bee restaurant critic Blair Anthony Robertson praised the restaurant for providing “good pizza with an amazing, oft-changing selection of craft beer in a casual setting,” adding that “for many beer lovers, this is a dream situation.”
Robertson said Pettenger was an inexperienced 25-year-old entrepreneur when he bought the pizzeria in 2007 in a nondescript strip mall on J Street.
“Over the years, Pettenger stamped his name and vision onto his fledgling pizzeria, and word spread that these whole-wheat crust pies were pretty impressive, a far cry from the bland, cardboard-y crusts for which whole wheat had largely been known,” Robertson wrote.
Pettenger started building a more sophisticated beer list for his restaurant as the craft-beer trend took hold in Sacramento. “He began by adding a few local choices, a few sours and a wide range of American and European imports, with a noteworthy soft spot for Belgians,” Robertson wrote.
Eventually, its beer offerings became as popular as its pizzas, which included abundantly loaded pies such as the spicy “Angry Pig” and the “Big Green Veggie.”
As news of the closure spread, fans of the restaurant expressed their dismay on Hot City’s Facebook page. “Man, what a bummer,” Brion Maciel posted. “Not a good way to start out 2018.”
Maciel, a resident of nearby Sierra Oaks and Hot City regular, later told The Bee he had become endeared to the restaurant in part because of its “homey feel.”
He said he would take his son to Hot City whenever his wife was out of town. “It’s kind of our thing,” Maciel said.
