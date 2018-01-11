You’re too late to reserve tables at these Dine Downtown restaurants this weekend

More Videos

Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings 0:44

Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings

Pause
Hummer and Honda sit mangled just feet from Pacific Ocean after being swept down creek 0:24

Hummer and Honda sit mangled just feet from Pacific Ocean after being swept down creek

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento 0:56

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento

How cute is this baby sloth, just introduced to the public 0:47

How cute is this baby sloth, just introduced to the public

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017 1:12

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right' 0:57

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right'

Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around 0:41

Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

See spotted owls in the wild 0:24

See spotted owls in the wild

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war 2:52

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war

  • Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings

    As the Sacramento's "big-city" restaurant turns 10 this month, here's a glimpse at some of the best food and drink Ella has to offer. Photos by Randall Benton

As the Sacramento's "big-city" restaurant turns 10 this month, here's a glimpse at some of the best food and drink Ella has to offer. Photos by Randall Benton Video produced by Emily Zentner
As the Sacramento's "big-city" restaurant turns 10 this month, here's a glimpse at some of the best food and drink Ella has to offer. Photos by Randall Benton Video produced by Emily Zentner

Restaurant News & Reviews

You’re too late to reserve tables at these Dine Downtown restaurants this weekend

By Ed Fletcher

efletcher@sacbee.com

January 11, 2018 05:25 PM

Dine Downtown offers diners a three-course meal at 32 participating Sacramento restaurants, but if you haven’t already scored your weekend reservations, you’ve missed the boat on a number of the city’s most desirable eateries.

Reservations are in short (or no) supply Friday and Saturday nights for a slew of participating restaurants including Biba, Foundation, Empress, Firehouse, Grange, Ella and Ten22, according to the online reservation site OpenTable.

Through Thursday evening, 845 reservations (representing 2,405 diners) have been made through the online booking site.

Dine Downtown starts Friday and runs through Monday, Jan. 21, so there is still plenty of time to score reservations beyond the weekend rush, said Jordyn Anderson, spokeswoman for the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, which organizes the event.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It offers a chance to experience new restaurants or experience restaurants that aren’t normally in their price range,” Anderson said, of the restaurant week experience.

From the perspective of restaurants, it’s a chance to offer a different dining experience and draw in people during a normal lull in the dining scene as they tighten their wallets and begin New Year’s diets, Anderson said.

“This is a nice way to introduce new people to the restaurant,” said Leidhra Johnson, a spokeswoman for the Paragary Restaurant Group. She noted that Paragary restaurants have availability through the week and will be offering full menus in addition to their special Dine Downtown offerings.

If you’re set on getting a table this weekend, Anderson reminds would-be diners plenty of participating restaurants still have space.

Paragary’s, La Cosecha, The Porch, Rio City Cafe, Esquire Grill and Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Company are among the participating restaurants with available reservations, according to the booking site.

Ed Fletcher: 916-321-1269, @NewsFletch

Dine Downtown

Event dates: January 12-21

Participating restaurants: 32

Cost: Three-course meal for $35

More info: GoDowntownSac.com/DineDowntown

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings 0:44

Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings

Pause
Hummer and Honda sit mangled just feet from Pacific Ocean after being swept down creek 0:24

Hummer and Honda sit mangled just feet from Pacific Ocean after being swept down creek

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento 0:56

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento

How cute is this baby sloth, just introduced to the public 0:47

How cute is this baby sloth, just introduced to the public

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017 1:12

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right' 0:57

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right'

Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around 0:41

Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

See spotted owls in the wild 0:24

See spotted owls in the wild

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war 2:52

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war

  • Take a look at the crowds that lined up for Dreaming Dog Brewery's grand opening

    The pet-friendly brewery opened its doors to the masses on Oct. 7 in the Stone Lake shopping area of Elk Grove. It's the city's fourth brewery, and the first one on the west side of town.

Take a look at the crowds that lined up for Dreaming Dog Brewery's grand opening

View More Video