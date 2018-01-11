You’re too late to reserve tables at these Dine Downtown restaurants this weekend

Dine Downtown offers diners a three-course meal at 32 participating Sacramento restaurants, but if you haven’t already scored your weekend reservations, you’ve missed the boat on a number of the city’s most desirable eateries.

Reservations are in short (or no) supply Friday and Saturday nights for a slew of participating restaurants including Biba, Foundation, Empress, Firehouse, Grange, Ella and Ten22, according to the online reservation site OpenTable.

Through Thursday evening, 845 reservations (representing 2,405 diners) have been made through the online booking site.

Dine Downtown starts Friday and runs through Monday, Jan. 21, so there is still plenty of time to score reservations beyond the weekend rush, said Jordyn Anderson, spokeswoman for the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, which organizes the event.

“It offers a chance to experience new restaurants or experience restaurants that aren’t normally in their price range,” Anderson said, of the restaurant week experience.

From the perspective of restaurants, it’s a chance to offer a different dining experience and draw in people during a normal lull in the dining scene as they tighten their wallets and begin New Year’s diets, Anderson said.

“This is a nice way to introduce new people to the restaurant,” said Leidhra Johnson, a spokeswoman for the Paragary Restaurant Group. She noted that Paragary restaurants have availability through the week and will be offering full menus in addition to their special Dine Downtown offerings.

If you’re set on getting a table this weekend, Anderson reminds would-be diners plenty of participating restaurants still have space.

Paragary’s, La Cosecha, The Porch, Rio City Cafe, Esquire Grill and Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Company are among the participating restaurants with available reservations, according to the booking site.