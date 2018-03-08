Sacramento Kings players and coaches bowled and played with fans during the Sacramento Kings Foundation Annual bowling tourney to supports their work in sustainability, health, and education programming in the region at Punch Bowl Social Club. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
What are the 10 hottest restaurants in Sacramento? Eater weighs in

By Benjy Egel

March 08, 2018 02:34 PM

Hot pot, Italian, upscale Mexican and more all earned their spots on Eater's quarterly list of the hottest restaurants in Sacramento, released Thursday.

Five restaurants on the list, including three from local restaurateurs, opened earlier this year. The rest, such as Punch Bowl Social Club and Oakhaus, began serving customers in 2017’s latter half.

Eater's reviewers list the city's “buzziest” restaurants in order of west to east, with no rankings within the Top 10:

  1. Punch Bowl Social Club (500 J St.)
  2. Ten Ten Room (1010 10th St.)
  3. Capitol Hop Shop (1431 I St.)
  4. Flamingo House Social Club (2315 K St.)
  5. Oakhaus (3413 Broadway)
  6. Canon East Sacramento (1719 34th St.)
  7. Little Sheep Mongolian Hot Pot (7271 Franklin Blvd.)
  8. Allora (5215 Folsom Blvd.)
  9. Zocalo UV (466 Howe Ave.)
  10. Estelle Bakery & Patisserie (2530 Arden Way)

Think Eater missed anything? Let us know in the comments below.

