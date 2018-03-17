A new Iron Horse Tavern may soon be heading to the suburbs, with tacos on the side

A taste of one of downtown Sacramento's most bustling bars may soon be available at a suburban shopping center.
Iron Horse Tavern will open a second location at the Palladio mall in Folsom sometime this year, the Sacramento Business Journal reported Saturday.
Owners Mason, Alan and Curtis Wong—who operate popular Sacramento restaurants Cafeteria 15L and Ma Jong's Asian Diner—also plan to open a Mas Taco Bar right alongside Iron Horse at the Palladio. Starting Thursday, the concept taco chain will take the spot vacated by Dos Coyotes on R Street. The Folsom location is targeted for this September or October, according to Sactown Magazine.
The original Iron Horse Tavern, at 1800 15th St., opened in 2015. A lukewarm review by The Bee called it a "bumpy ride," noting some bright spots but criticizing the food offerings, also noting that the spot was very crowded four months after its grand opening.
Recent reviews on Yelp have been more positive, but still find the establishment crowded two-plus years after its opening. A suburban setting may handle that issue somewhat; the Palladio's tenants are spaced out, with many establishments closed by 10 or 11 p.m.
Iron Horse will join Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar and Grist Beer Hall as the shopping center's bars. The Palladio 16 and Palladio Luxe movie theaters also recently started serving alcoholic beverages.
The Wong brothers' restaurants, including the upcoming Mas Tacos, all operate under executive chef Christian Palmos. A 2016 Comstock's article says the brothers (and Palmos by association) "have defined Sacramento's culinary scene."
