Noah Zonca, Sacramento chef known for his work at The Kitchen, dies at 41

Prominent Sacramento-area chef Noah Zonca died earlier this month, according to recent social media posts that include a memorial page on Facebook apparently created by family members.
Zonca was born in Santa Rosa and began his culinary career as a teen dishwasher at The Kitchen, where his mother Jeanne Zonca Tentis also worked. He stayed at The Kitchen for nearly 20 years, later replacing founder Randall Selland as the bombastic emcee and main chef. Former Bee food critic Blair Anthony Robertson once referred to Selland and Zonca as "loud and louder."
Patrick Mulvaney spent 1998-99 working along Zonca in The Kitchen, and saw him frequently at pig roasts and fine dining events in later years. Now the owner of Mulvaney's B&L, Mulvaney said Zonca was beloved by customers and other chefs as well as his family.
"He really was a great support for me, not only in our time in The Kitchen when he was an invaluable partner but also throughout the years as someone you could confide in," Mulvaney said. "Sometimes we talk about the kitchen as a dance ... and when you have someone you know you can dance with, that's a great thing."
Zonca left The Kitchen in 2013 to open Capital Dime, where upscale farm-to-fork dishes initially sold for just $10. Prices soon swelled to $30 per plate in some cases, though, and Zonca abruptly closed the restaurant at 18th and L streets in 2015, saying he was getting into catering.
But Zonca dropped off most peoples' radars around that time. Mulvaney said he had last seen his friend two or three years ago, and found out about his death Thursday night after receiving a call from Jeanne, who now lives in Wisconsin. Zonca had battled demons, Mulvaney said, and hadn't worked in years.
"A lot of us talked about (his situation) and just felt helpless. He was such a good guy, our friend or our comrade, and we just couldn't help him," Mulvaney said. "He was always there for me with a big hug and encouragement when I had down times. I guess his down times just didn't come back up."
Zonca died May 4 at age 41, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. A cause of death was not listed.
A GoFundMe page established to benefit Zonca's son Evani had raised more than $2,000 as of Friday afternoon.
