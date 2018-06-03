How Biba changed Sacramento’s food scene forever

Biba Caggiano and her husband opened her namesake Italian restaurant more than 30 years ago, when Sacramento's culinary scene was modest. Some of the city’s biggest food names – Randy Paragary, Patrick Mulvaney and Darrell Corti – discuss her legacy.
Restaurant power couple Deneb Williams (formerly at The Firehouse) and Elizabeth-Rose Mandalou (formerly at Ella) opened Allora in February 2018. The modern Italian seafood restaurant and wine bar is on Folsom Boulevard in East Sacramento.
A newer, slightly out-of-the-way addition to Stockton Boulevard’s restaurant row near Little Saigon, Com Tam Dat Thanh is well worth seeking out, offering super-fresh and savory broken rice plates with grilled pork, beef, shrimp, and more.
The 380-seat Sacramento Twin Peaks was close to full on a recent Friday night during which no big sporting event took place, and had to turn people away last week during the last game of the NBA Finals last week.