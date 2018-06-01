Street taqueria to open on ground floor of six-story midtown building

A street taco bar is expected to open this fall in the ground level of Eviva Midtown, a six-story mixed-use project at 16th and N streets in midtown.
JLL vice president of retail John Brecher confirmed a lease had been signed to put a taco bar on Eviva Midtown's ground floor, but declined to elaborate further Friday. JLL's parent company Sequoia Equities purchased Eviva Midtown last September for $53 million.
Brecher is staying silent for now, but The people beyond La Taquiza Street Taco Bar's Instagram account have been teasing its opening in the a series of Instagram posts over the last month. "The Best of Mexico City is Coming to Midtown," one post reads.
Eviva Midtown's 118 modular apartment units were finished in 2016, but Sequoia Equities and development company Integral Communities have been slow to fill 5,200 square feet of retain space with tenants. Jimmy John's is the only tenant to move in so far.
