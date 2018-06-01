Cracker Barrel delays opening of new Sacramento restaurant

So the wait continues. The new Cracker Barrel restaurant in Sacramento's Arden Arcade area, originally set to open in mid-June, will not be opening its doors until mid-August.
Weather conditions caused construction delays, forcing the delay, said Breanna Straessle, Cracker Barrel's corporate communications manager.
The store, at 1000 Howe Ave., is still planning to hire approximately 200 full and part-time positions, all of which remain open. Those interested in applying can do so at www.crackerbarrel.com/careers.
The Cracker Barrel chain of country restaurants and gift shops has 653 locations in 45 states, according to the company's website.
